MEXICO CITY, March 23 Mexico state oil company Pemex said Saturday a fire near its Francisco Madero refinery in the eastern state of Tamaulipas has been controlled and did not affect operations.

The company said via its Twitter account there were no injuries, and the fire began in fields near the refinery's coking installation.

The production capacity of the Madero refinery is 186,000 barrels per day, according to Pemex data.