BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental executes letter of intent with Walker McNeil Group of Companies
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Six workers at Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex were injured in an accident at a water cooling tower in an ammonia plant in eastern Mexico, the company said on Friday.
Staff were carrying out maintenance on a turbine at the tower in the Cosoleacaque petrochemical complex in the Gulf state of Veracruz when a connecting part broke off, injuring the workers, Pemex said in a statement.
The accident did not cause any toxic emissions or fire, and work continued as usual, the company added.
Pemex said the workers received immediate attention from on-site medics before being transferred to a Pemex hospital in Minatitlan. The workers suffered various bruises.
The firm said it would investigate what caused the incident.
