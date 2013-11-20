MEXICO CITY Nov 20 Mexican state oil monopoly
Pemex has not axed plans for a new $10 billion Tula refinery,
the company's chief executive said on Wednesday, despite having
pushed back the project's completion to an unspecified date.
The future of the new Tula Bicentenario refinery in the
eastern state of Hidalgo has been the subject of debate since it
was omitted from Pemex's updated five-year business plan last
month.
That led local media to suggest the long-touted project had
been terminated, a charge Pemex denied but failed to bury,
saying in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this
month that it was "evaluating the nature and timing of this
project."
Speaking in the lower house of Congress on Wednesday, Pemex
CEO Emilio Lozoya said the project was still going ahead. But he
was not clear about when construction would end on a project
announced to great fanfare in 2008.
"The new Tula refinery project remains part of Pemex's
business plan," Lozoya said, noting that the current plan
ratified the objectives of the former 2013-2017 scheme. Pemex
has often said the new refinery would be completed by 2017.
However, Lozoya did not give a specific completion date.
Instead, he noted that Pemex's priorities had shifted to
focus on the more profitable upgrade of the existing Tula
refinery, the country's second biggest, near the planned
location for the new refinery.
"In the new execution plan, we're prioritizing the
modernization or reconfiguration" of refineries, Lozoya said.
"Pemex Refining's strategy is very clear - create value."
The upgrade to the Tula refinery, which will cost about 4
billion pesos ($309.19 million), was necessary, Lozoya said,
because Pemex's refining unit lost close to 1 percent of
Mexico's gross domestic product each year - or some 112 billion
pesos.
The installation of a new coker at the existing Tula
refinery, on top of similar upgrades at two other refineries,
would help stem losses more quickly, Lozoya said.