MEXICO CITY Dec 23 Mexico's Pemex produced 2.513 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in November, down 1 percent from the previous month, the state-run oil monopoly said on Monday.

Exports in November rose a slight 0.6 percent from October to 1.2 million bpd, according to data posted on Pemex's website.

Mexico's crude output has fallen by about one quarter since hitting a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto last week signed into law a radical reform of the country's energy market, ending a 75-year oil and gas monopoly in the hope of attracting major investments to increase production.