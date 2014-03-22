MEXICO CITY, March 22 Mexico's state-run oil
company Pemex said on Saturday a fire on an offshore platform at
its Cantarell field injured three people but has been "totally
controlled."
In a post on its Twitter page, Pemex said the fire
occurred on the Akal TD platform, part of the sprawling
Cantarell shallow water oil field located along the southern rim
of the Gulf of Mexico.
Akal is the most productive field within Cantarell, but
output last year declined by 90 percent compared to peak
production of 2.04 million barrels per day in 2004.
Cantarell was the world's third-biggest oil deposit when it
was discovered in the mid-1970s.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio)