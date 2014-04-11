BRIEF-Gilead announces results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
* Results from 2 Phase 2 studies evaluating Harvoni tablets in chronic hepatitis C infected patient populations
MEXICO CITY, April 11 A boiler at Mexico's Ciudad Madero refinery exploded on Friday because of excessive pressure, but there were no injuries and production was not affected, state-owned oil company Pemex said on its Twitter page.
The Francisco I. Madero refinery in Ciudad Madero, located in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, can process as much as 190,000 barrels per day of crude, which makes it the smallest of Pemex's six domestic refineries. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia. Editing by Andre Grenon)
LONDON, April 21 Matt Chamberlain was named London Metal Exchange (LME) chief executive on Friday, with a mandate from its owner the Hong Kong bourse to reform the world's largest and oldest metals market.