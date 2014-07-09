MEXICO CITY, July 9 Mexico state oil giant Pemex
said on Wednesday it had selected a consortium that includes
Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht to help complete the phase 2
north part of Los Ramones, the country's largest natural gas
pipeline.
The pipeline due to run from the U.S.-Mexico border to
central Mexico is the country's biggest energy infrastructure
investment in decades, and designed to help satisfy growing
demand for gas by boosting cheap imports from the United States.
The consortium, which also included Techint, the
Italo-Argentine steel and engineering group, and Mexican
industrial construction firm Arendal, was chosen by Pemex's
TAG Pipelines unit.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)