MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexican national oil company Pemex said on Friday it had lowered its crude oil output forecast for 2014 to at least 2.35 million barrels per day (bpd) as it revised outdated measurements.

The new forecast would mark the lowest level of output in decades.

Last month, Pemex's top exploration and production executive said the company expected average crude output this year to reach 2.44 million bpd. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Alire Garcia)