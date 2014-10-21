PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexico's state oil company on Tuesday said it evacuated 15,000 workers from installations in the Gulf of Mexico because of bad weather.
The evacuation is a preventative measure and was carried out in accordance with the company's emergency response procedure, Pemex said via its Twitter account.
The employees were evacuate from platforms in the Bay of Campeche, Pemex said.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said there is a 40 percent chance of a cyclone formation in the area, where there are currently thunderstorms and showers.
All of Mexico's main oil exporting ports in the Gulf of Mexico were open as of Monday afternoon. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.