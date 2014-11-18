MEXICO CITY Nov 18 Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex said on Tuesday it had finalized a corporate
restructuring including the creation of new business units that
will focus on fertilizers and ethylene.
The company's board of directors voted to maintain its
money-making exploration and production division while it
consolidates poorer performers focused on natural gas, refining
and petrochemicals into a single entity that will be known as
Industrial Transformation, Pemex said in a statement.
The Mexican oil giant will also establish five businesses
below the two overarching divisions that will launch next year
and focus on drilling services, transport services including
pipelines, electric cogeneration, fertilizers and ethylene.
Ethylene is a hydrocarbon that is the key building block for
a wide range of plastics and industrial solvents.
In August, Pemex said it had begun the corporate
restructuring but at the time said it would establish only three
new business units, with no mention of units focused on
fertilizers and ethylene.
Mexico, the world's tenth largest crude producer, is in the
midst of the oil sector opening, ending a 75-year-old Pemex
monopoly. The country also aims to reverse a decade-long slide
in output.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bernard Orr)