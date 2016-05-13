MEXICO CITY May 13 Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex is seeking partners to operate its money-losing
refineries and plans to "dilute" its ownership in the plants,
even selling majority stakes, the firm's financial chief said on
Friday.
Chief Financial Officer Juan Pablo Newman said in an
interview Pemex is seeking private sector expertise to make its
six domestic refineries more efficient, as an extended crude
price slump and years of underinvestment in its downstream
assets has battered the company's bottom line.
Newman said Pemex's average crude oil output this year will
"probably" beat the company's forecast of 2.13 million barrels
per day. He added that the company will likely not launch an
energy infrastructure investment trust, known as Fibra E, this
year due to ongoing accounting work on company assets.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)