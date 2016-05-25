MEXICO CITY May 24 Mexican state oil giant
Pemex has recently ramped up oil shipments to Asia, particularly
of Isthmus light crude, because of changes in blends processed
by domestic refineries, senior company executives said on
Tuesday.
Pemex's shipments to Japan, China, India and South
Korea rose to 214,000 barrels per day in April from 193,000 bpd
in March, official figures show.
Most of those April shipments headed to Japan.
That increase is likely to be sustained in May, according to
Thomson Reuters oil flow data and traders, who say several
shipments of Mexican crude sold in the cash market are scheduled
to set sail this month.
Jorge Sanchez, director of Pemex's commercial arm, PMI
Comercio Internacional, and Jose Manuel Carrera, director of new
business and partnerships, said Pemex remained focused on
maintaining exports to the United States but that they wanted to
take advantage of other, more marginal markets.
Pemex's exports to the United States fell 24 percent in the
January-February period from a year earlier to 562,000 bpd.
Sanchez said changes to blends processed by refineries had
resulted in a surplus of Isthmus crude, which Pemex's six local
refineries do not process.
"The sales we're making generally respond to modifications
in refining processes," Sanchez said in an interview, adding the
"extraordinary" sales to Asia were conducted in line with
pricing formulas pre-agreed with clients.
While Mexican Maya crude is popular in the United States for
its stable quality and abundant supply, Isthmus light crude
competes directly with Saudi Arabia's Arab Light and other
varieties from Iraq and Russia, which have been selling since
2015 at prices more attractive to refiners.
"Asia and Europe have been good alternatives to our main
market, which continues to be the United States," Carrera said.
Pemex exported 1.081 million bpd in April. Of that, 667,000
bpd were sent to the Americas, about 90 percent U.S.-bound. A
further 214,000 bpd went to the Far East and 200,000 bpd to
Europe.
(Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing
by Peter Cooney)