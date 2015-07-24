MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexico's Pemex said on
Friday it had agreed to ship six million barrels of its light
crude to Japan's largest refinery over the next six months, as
the state-run oil company seeks to further develop its ties with
Asia.
The shipments of Isthmus crude will go via six cargoes
between this August and January 2016 to JX Nippon Oil & Energy
Corp. Pemex already shipped about 4 million barrels
to JX Nippon in the first half of the year.
Pemex had been negotiating with buyers in Japan and South
Korea earlier this year about the chloride content of its crude,
and said it would offer discounts if the level of the chemical
that can cause corrosion was higher than usual.
The crude will be shipped from Pemex's Salina Cruz terminal
on the southern Pacific coast of Mexico. The company did not
include pricing information in its announcement on Friday.
"These operations contribute to the strengthening of Mexico
as an important supplier of crude to the Far East, the
highest-growing region in the world," Pemex said in a statement.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Adriana Barrera; Editing by
Richard Chang)