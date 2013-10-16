MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Mexican state oil producer
Pemex said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with Korea Eximbank to open a $2
billion credit line for financing a range of projects.
The credit would also be available to other companies
providing services to the Mexican oil producer, Pemex said.
"Pemex will now count on a new financing option to realize
new projects that will allow it to increase production and the
profitability of the company," Pemex said in the press release.
The financing deal comes the day after Pemex declared the
tender void for the second phase of Mexico's biggest natural gas
pipeline project void after only one bidder made an offer on the
$1.8 billion project, casting doubt on the country's future
supplies of cheap natural gas.