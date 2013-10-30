MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Thousands of people were
evacuated in western Mexico on Wednesday morning after thieves
tapping a pipeline run by state oil monopoly Pemex caused a
major gasoline leak.
Authorities in the state of Jalisco said there were no
reports of casualties after the local government ordered some
7,500 people to be evacuated from the affected area.
Television footage showed a large column of gasoline
shooting skywards near the town of Tlajomulco south of the state
capital Guadalajara, Mexico's second biggest city.
Arturo Zamora, Jalisco's state interior minister, told
reporters the leak was under control and that locals in the
outermost reaches affected by the incident could be allowed back
to their homes from early Wednesday afternoon.
Pemex, whose pipelines are frequently the target of attacks
by thieves, said it shut down the flow of gasoline as soon as
the leak was detected.
The Energy Ministry said this month that Pemex has reported
fuel thefts worth some $4.7 billion over the past five years.