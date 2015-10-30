MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexico's national oil company Pemex is focused on importing U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude as part of a historic oil swap with the United States, a top company executive said on Friday.

Pemex said earlier this week it had received a year-long license from the United States to import U.S. light crude in exchange for exports of Mexico's heavier crude oil.

The license allows Pemex's commercial arm, P.M.I. Comercio Internacional, to import U.S. light crude to process in its refineries from October with the limit capped at 75,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Jose Manuel Carrera, Pemex's director of corporate partnerships and new business, said in an interview that he expects the first shipment to arrive before the end of the year and at a volume of between 200,000 and 300,000 barrels.

"The crude we like best, that we're most enthusiastic about is WTI," said Carrera, adding he was focusing solely on that.

The first shipment will be used to test its compatibility with Pemex's domestic refining system, and the tests should conclude by the first quarter of next year, Carrera added.

West Texas Intermediate is a light, sweet blend of crude and the main benchmark for U.S. crude oil prices. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)