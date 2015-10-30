MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexico's national oil
company Pemex is focused on importing U.S. West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude as part of a historic oil swap with the
United States, a top company executive said on Friday.
Pemex said earlier this week it had received a year-long
license from the United States to import U.S. light crude in
exchange for exports of Mexico's heavier crude oil.
The license allows Pemex's commercial arm, P.M.I. Comercio
Internacional, to import U.S. light crude to process in its
refineries from October with the limit capped at 75,000 barrels
per day (bpd).
Jose Manuel Carrera, Pemex's director of corporate
partnerships and new business, said in an interview that he
expects the first shipment to arrive before the end of the year
and at a volume of between 200,000 and 300,000 barrels.
"The crude we like best, that we're most enthusiastic about
is WTI," said Carrera, adding he was focusing solely on that.
The first shipment will be used to test its compatibility
with Pemex's domestic refining system, and the tests should
conclude by the first quarter of next year, Carrera added.
West Texas Intermediate is a light, sweet blend of crude and
the main benchmark for U.S. crude oil prices.
