By Elinor Comlay, M.B. Pell and Mica Rosenberg
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, July 2 In one movie, two bikini-clad women
sashay around a swimming pool in stiletto heels, laughing about how one used sex
to persuade her hard-working husband to buy her an expensive truck.
In another, two oil executives entangled in a love triangle are transported
20 years into a bleak future by flashing green rocks.
Yet another follows a devilish seductress in fishnet stockings as she
exhales magical black smoke and wreaks havoc on an oil rig.
The scenarios sound like typical telenovela fare. Like many of those popular
Mexican soap operas, they traffick in sex, the supernatural and not-so-special
effects. They even share some of the same actors.
But these movies have a serious purpose: promoting safety among the tens of
thousands of workers at Pemex, Mexico's giant state-owned oil company.
Since 2009, Pemex has paid a private company, Oaxaca-based Cinetransformer,
$44 million to produce at least 18 movies, all less than an hour long, and show
them to workers in the company's mobile theaters. These tractor-trailers travel
from worksite to worksite, where they are converted into 90-seat venues with
bathrooms, air-conditioning and popcorn machines.
The aim, according to Pemex, is to foster an overall culture of safety to
complement the company's hands-on safety training.
That's important. Oil exploration and production is one of the most dangerous
industries in the world. And Pemex has one of the highest injury and fatality
rates among oil companies, according to the International Association of Oil and
Gas Producers (IOGP).
The problem for some current and former Pemex employees, among other people,
is the company's approach with its movies - what Eduardo Zavala, Pemex's
subdirector of industrial safety and environmental protection, calls
"edu-tainment."
Raul Munoz, general director of Pemex from 2000 to 2004, watched "A Story of
Oil Workers," the first of Cinetransformer's Pemex movies. In it, the worker who
bought his wife the expensive truck is too busy dealing with loan sharks to
avoid being engulfed in flames on an oil platform. (Spoiler alert: He survives.)
"It's very difficult to see what the point of this was and much less that it
could be effective," Munoz said. "It's awful. It's shocking. It's a mockery."
The movie program is "an excessive cost and it cuts spending from where it's
really needed," said Carlos Arjona, a 28-year Pemex veteran. He delivered
supplies and equipment during the emergency response to an April fire that
killed seven Pemex workers and injured as many as 45 on a rig in the Campeche
Sound.
Pemex said that the Cinetransformer movies augment a rigorous hands-on
safety training program, and that last year, it provided safety instruction to
36,000 production and exploration workers at four sites around Mexico. The
company said it spends more on this sort of training than on the Cinetransformer
movies. It declined to provide numbers.
A Cinetransformer spokesman, in an email, said the company's productions for
Pemex weren't soap operas, but "motivational, with elements of drama, suspense,
action, romance and comedy."
"NO POSITIVE IMPACT"
On June 25, the national daily El Universal newspaper ran an article about the
movies and the money Pemex has spent on them. The sums involved prompted
lawmakers across the political spectrum to call for a review of the cost of the
movies, without questioning their effectiveness.
Earlier this year, however, the Federal Audit Office, a congressional
investigative agency, released an audit that found that Pemex's Safety, Health
and Environmental Protection program (SSPA), which includes the Cinetransformer
films, "had no positive impact on safety indicators."
The Federal Audit Office can only review contracts and then make
recommendations to internal Pemex investigators. And as Reuters documented in a
January report, Pemex investigators almost always disregard audit
recommendations to discipline employees, pursue criminal charges or claw back
money from contractors.
Pemex's fatality and injury rate for production and exploration workers was
six times the international average in 2013, the latest data available,
according to the IOGP. (IOGP publishes data by country; Pemex and its domestic
and foreign contractors account for more than 99 percent of all exploration and
production work in Mexico.)
Pemex said the IOGP numbers are correct. But the company also calculates a
lower injury and fatality rate based on its own data. In May, after Reuters made
inquiries into the oil company's safety record and the Cinetransformer
contracts, Pemex issued a press release citing those in-house numbers as proof
that its accident and fatality rate fell to historic lows last year.
That Cinetransformer's movies aren't typical safety training material is
clear to anyone who sees them. Reuters watched 10 of the 18.
In "Investigation and Analysis of Incidents and Accidents" - the titles lack
the panache of the plots - a Pemex worker who sustains a spinal injury on the
job walks again after his son prays to the Virgin Mary.
Smoke-spewing succubus Lucia Fernanda (Luci-Fer) distracts oil-rig workers
by flashing her lacy lingerie at them in "Operational Discipline II" - a sequel.
She is ultimately defeated by a father-son team that employs strict Pemex safety
protocols (though not before the son, like his father in the first movie, is
seduced by the villainess).
A Pemex employee in "Health at Work" shuns ear protection, goes deaf, and is
unable to hear his daughter canoodling with her boyfriend just feet away.
The time-traveling executives in "Administration of Process Safety" learn
that if Pemex does not focus on safety, the company will end up killing all the
seafood in the ocean, and starving Mexicans will rise up against the company.
"A traditional safety video is not fun," said Zavala, the Pemex safety
official. "Now there is applause, sometimes the workers even shed a tear. It
touches their hearts." The movies harness the power of sex, too: "If a woman
comes out in a bikini, it's like salt and pepper for the oil workers," Zavala
said.
Betty Monroe, a telenovela star on TV Azteca, Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster, is
a fan of the genre after playing a Pemex accident investigator in "Investigation
and Analysis of Incidents and Accidents." "There has to be melodrama to explain
that there will be consequences if someone is not doing their job well," she
said.
FAMILY AFFAIR
The force behind these creations is Julio Fernandez, founder and president of
Cinetransformer.
Fernandez's father, Raul Fernandez, and his uncle, Rolando Fernandez, gained
fame in the 1980s when they produced and directed the "Lola la Trailera" ("Lola
the Trucker") movies, a series about a beautiful long-haul trucker who fights
drug dealers, corrupt government officials and the legendary beasts called
chupacabras. The movies, starring Rolando's wife (and Julio's aunt), Rosa Gloria
Chagoyan, have become cult classics.
The Fernandez family also owns Traylfer, a company that builds trucks,
including the Cinetransformer mobile movie theaters that Julio's father, Raul,
designed in 1995.
Julio Fernandez for years had been hoping to sign up Pemex as a client to
use the mobile theaters for its training movies. Nearly a decade ago, he got his
chance when, through friends, he was able to set up a meeting with Rogelio
Morando, then head of Pemex's safety program.
At the time, a Mexican university was producing the company's safety movies
under a contract worth about $840,000. After the meeting, Cinetransformer got
the job of showing the university's movies in its mobile theaters.
Fernandez had bigger plans. He thought the university's movies were dry and
boring. To draw Pemex workers - viewing is optional - he proposed making sexier
movies, with telenovela stars and higher production values.
"That's how we got interested in it," Morando said. "They understood how to
bring the messages to the workers in their language."
On July 29, 2009, Morando awarded Cinetransformer a $564,892 test contract.
Like the two that would follow, it was a no-bid process. Pemex justified to
regulators the absence of competitive bidding on the grounds that it had already
worked with Cinetransformer and knew that it was best for the job.
Less than two months later, Pemex employees in Poza Rica and Villahermosa
were watching "A Story of Oil Workers."
The movie opens in a hospital waiting room. An elderly man, played by
veteran Mexican actor Salvador Sanchez, assures his grandson that the operation
he is going to have "doesn't cost me anything because Pemex pays for everything
even though I am retired."
Meanwhile, over breakfast, the boy's mother tells her husband, Rodrigo, a
Pemex oil worker, that she worries about him when he is out on the rig. He
reminds her that Pemex gives them a nice house, good benefits and access to the
Pemex sporting complex, including a pool.
The bare-chested husband finishes his breakfast, sweeps his wife off her
feet and carries her into the bedroom. Their tryst is interrupted a short while
later by the grandfather and the boy, returning from the hospital earlier than
expected.
There is no mention of safety until a third of the way into the film, as the
hero Rodrigo leaves his wife's embrace and joins up with Gerardo, the co-worker
in trouble with loan sharks after buying his wife a truck.
SMASH SUCCESS
Pemex executives were thrilled with the results. "It was a very successful
program and at a much lower cost than doing higher intensity training," Morando
said.
On Aug. 13, 2010, Cinetransformer got its second Pemex contract, this one
for $17.5 million. It provided for the company to hire nine pre-production staff
and a production crew of 53 people, including 10 stunt doubles, four drivers and
two aerial cameramen, plus actors and extras.
Monroe, the TV Azteca actor, spent several days learning about oil
production and then about two weeks filming at a Pemex facility in the state of
Tabasco. "They told me they wished they had a co-worker as good- looking as me,"
she said. Her pay, she said, was comparable to what she earned for other movies
she has worked on.
Alejandro Camacho, a telenovela star on Televisa, the world's largest
Spanish language television producer, starred as a Pemex engineer in "Your
Health Is Not a Game." He said he got involved through his friendship with the
Fernandez family and Chagoyan of "Lola" fame.
"The Fernandez's company supports the livelihoods of a lot of people,"
Camacho said. Like Monroe and other actors, he declined to say how much he was
paid, but he had no complaints.
On Sept. 18, 2012, three weeks after screening one Cinetransformer film
outside of Reynosa, a gas explosion killed 30 employees at a Pemex gas facility
near the city. Pemex said it wouldn't release the results of its investigation
into the accident until 2025, according to a report in the newspaper Hora Cero
at the time.
By the end of 2012, Pemex's injury and fatality rate for production and
exploration workers was about 12 times the international average.
On Feb. 1, 2013, Pemex awarded Cinetransformer its next contract, worth
$26.4 million.
The day before, an explosion ripped through Pemex's headquarters, killing at
least 37 employees and injuring more than 100 others. The attorney general's
office said the explosion was caused by a spark from a faulty electrical outlet
that ignited an accumulation of toxic solvents and methane gas in the building's
basement.
Morando retired from Pemex in 2013. He now owns a boutique hotel and
restaurant in Coatepec, in the state of Veracruz.
The current subdirector of Pemex's SSPA safety program, Luis Betancourt,
said the Cinetransformer movies have been worth the $44 million investment and
"have surely made some contribution" to improving safety.
To date, Cinetransformer's Pemex movies have filled 850,000 theater seats
with Pemex workers and their relatives.
