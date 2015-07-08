BRIEF-Dillard's Q1 same store sales fell 4 percent
* Dillard's Inc sees capital expenditures for fiscal year ending February 3, 2018 of $125 million
MEXICO CITY, July 8 The head of Mexico's National Hydrocarbons Commission said on Wednesday that oil production should average around 2.26 million barrels per day for rest of this year and next.
Production has sagged at state oil giant Pemex and the country is hoping that private sector investment, through a historic opening of the sector, will help shore up output.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
* San Angelo Oil Limited enters into business combination agreement with Cabral Gold Ltd