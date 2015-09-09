BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that an early morning fire at it's second biggest refinery left no workers injured and did not affect production.
Local television footage showed an intense ball of fire around 2 a.m. local time at the Miguel Hidalgo refinery <C}RO7309413882> on the outskirts of the city of Tula and featuring a crude processing capacity of 315,000 barrels per day.
"(The fire) occurred in an area completely away from production facilities," said a company spokesperson, adding that the fire was quickly extinguished.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
OMAHA, Neb., May 6 Warren Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Saturday faulted Wells Fargo & Co for failing to stop employees from signing up customers for bogus accounts even after learning it was happening, causing a scandal.