MEXICO CITY Dec 10 Five workers were hurt when
a fire broke out at the Lazaro Cardenas refinery in Minatitlan
in the Mexican Gulf coast state of Veracruz, state oil and gas
company Pemex said on Thursday.
Pemex said in a statement the fire in a catalytic
plant that had been closed for maintenance has been put out. The
rest of the refinery was operating normally, it said.
Four workers suffered burns and were taken to a local
hospital, Pemex said. Another worker fell as he operated a fire
hose during the emergency response.
The Minatitlan refinery's capacity was raised to 246,000
barrels per day in 2012. The facility was also hit by a fire in
early September.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Tom Hogue)