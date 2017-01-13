GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slides, political worries weigh on sentiment
* Wall Street, European shares slip but still near record highs
(Updates with Pemex statement)
MEXICO CITY Jan 12 An accident at the Ciudad Madero refinery of Mexican state-owned oil firm Pemex killed one worker on Thursday, but the incident will not affect production, a company representative said.
Pemex said that three workers were exposed to hydrogen sulfide released during maintenance of one of the refinery's diesel plants. One of the three died.
The Madero plant, the smallest of Pemex's six domestic refineries, is near the port of Tampico on the Gulf coast and can process as much 186,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Tom Brown and Lisa Shumaker)
* Wall Street, European shares slip but still near record highs
May 30 Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island power plant will close in 2019, forty years after it was the site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, as low natural gas prices make the costs of atomic energy uncompetitive, its owner said on Tuesday.