MEXICO CITY, March 31 Mexico's Pemex expects to process 6.3 percent more crude oil this year, as the state-run oil company resolves problems at refineries that forced crude runs to a record low in 2015.

The Mexican oil giant, which operates six domestic refineries, will refine 1.134 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, compared to 1.066 million bpd in 2015, according to refining documents seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia)