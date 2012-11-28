* Pena Nieto wants to boost private investment in energy
sector
* Emphasizes he will not privatize Pemex
* Will seek agreements, consensus in divided Congress
OTTAWA, Nov 28 Mexico's President-elect Enrique
Pena Nieto said on Wednesday he will push ahead with legal
reforms to allow more private investment in the country's energy
sector and will seek a consensus with other political parties on
the changes.
Speaking in the Canadian capital Ottawa, Pena Nieto repeated
that he has no intention of privatizing the state oil monopoly
Pemex, a sensitive issue in his country.
"I will be proposing an initiative, working to reach
agreements and a consensus with the different political forces
of my country, to achieve a legal change that -- without
privatizing the company that belongs to all Mexicans -- will
allow for a greater private sector participation in
infrastructure to unlock the country's energy potential," Pena
Nieto told reporters after a meeting with Canadian Prime
Minister Stephen Harper.
More private investment is needed in exploration, production
and eventually refining, he said.
Pena Nieto, who takes office on Dec. 1, wants to shake up
the energy sector to boost investment and production. He plans
to introduce an energy reform bill in the first half of 2013,
but may face a struggle in a divided Congress to secure the
constitutional reform needed to make the changes.