MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Mexican state oil company
Pemex said on Tuesday that it will transport mostly
processed gasoline and diesel fuel through its pipelines in a
bid to cut down on rampant fuel theft.
Pemex says it will finish processing the fuels at its
storage terminals according to the plan, which will not be fully
implemented nationwide for two months, a spokesperson said.
Unfinished fuels are not suitable for use in cars and industrial
plants.
The move is aimed at dissuading the country's motorists and
industrial users from buying stolen gasoline from non-authorized
sellers. The oil company said it lost 17 billion pesos ($1.14
billion) last year due to fuel theft, more than double what it
lost in 2013.
Last month, several sectors suffered fuel shortages as a
consequence of fuel robbery through illegal taps in its
sprawling network of pipelines, which often result in explosions
and spills.
Pemex has admitted that workers, former employees, drug
cartels and business people have been involved in the thefts.
($1 = 14.9090 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and David Alire Garcia)