MEXICO CITY, July 20 Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex said on Wednesday that a power outage at its
second biggest refinery briefly interrupted production.
The Tula refinery, which can process up to 315,000 barrels
of crude oil per day, was taken offline for around 30 minutes,
according to a Pemex spokesperson who declined to be named
citing company policy.
In a statement Pemex said the principal services of the
refinery, located in central Hidalgo state, were operating
normally and that it did not see production being affected.
