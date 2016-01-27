BRIEF-Troy Energy Corp says resignation of James Owen as president effective immediately
MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Mexico's finance minister Luis Videgaray on Wednesday said the government is considering injecting more capital into state-owned oil company Pemex.
The Mexican government backs and will always back the firm, Videgaray added. Crude oil prices have fallen more than 70 percent since 2014, hurting Pemex's performance. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
* Believe ISS, Glass Lewis "have erred" by not recommending shareholders vote for all of Taubman's director nominees