MEXICO CITY, June 10 Mexican state oil giant
Pemex has discovered new shallow water oil fields in the
southern Gulf of Mexico, and sees production reaching 200,000
bpd fairly quickly, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
The discoveries were made in four different areas and
production could begin in 16 months and reach stable oil output
within 20 months, the paper quoted Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya as
saying in an interview.
The total proven, probable and possible reserves of the
fields could be as high as 350 million barrels of crude-oil
equivalent, Lozoya told the paper.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)