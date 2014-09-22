By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Mexican President Enrique Pena
Nieto said on Monday he hopes the U.S. Congress will soon pass
immigration reform, a move that would ease tensions on both
sides of the border.
Pena Nieto, speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations
General Assembly meeting, said he respects the U.S. political
process but hopes migratory reform hurdles are solved, and a
change materializes soon.
He also told members of the Economic Club of New York his
country's "door was open" for investment, saying about $520
billion is needed to complete major infrastructure projects from
now until the end of his tenure in 2018.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Diane Craft)