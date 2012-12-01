* Pena Nieto aims to boost growth with energy, tax reforms
* Doubts linger about his party
* PRI inherits an economy that has improved lately
By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 Enrique Pena Nieto takes over
as Mexican president on Saturday, offering a shot at redemption
for the party that shaped modern Mexico if he can bring about an
end to years of violence and economic underperformance.
Returning the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party, or
PRI, to power after a 12-year hiatus, the 46-year-old Pena
Nieto aims to use a recent improvement in the economy's fortunes
to spark faster growth.
Telegenic and married to a popular actress, he also promises
to restore calm after more than 60,000 people were killed in
violence between drug gangs and security forces during the
six-year term of his conservative predecessor, Felipe Calderon.
"Unfortunately, this has been something which has made or
formed the image of Mexico in the world," Pena Nieto said during
a trip to Europe in October. "That's why there's no doubt
dealing with lawlessness more effectively is a priority."
He says he is committed to the fight against organized
crime, which dominated Calderon's presidency, but has also
stressed his main goal is to reduce the violence.
Pena Nieto, a former governor of the state of Mexico, will
be sworn in as president at a ceremony on Saturday. He won the
July 1 election with about 38 percent of the vote, more than 6
points ahead of second-place Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The new president's right-hand man, Luis Videgaray, and
close political ally Miguel Angel Osorio Chong will be the two
key figures in his Cabinet, running the finance and interior
ministries respectively.
Having helped shepherd a labor reform through Congress since
his election victory, Pena Nieto now wants to pass legislation
to strengthen Mexico's tax base and allow more private
investment in lumbering state oil giant Pemex.
If he is successful, the reforms could help spur stronger
growth and create jobs, blunting the allure of organized crime.
Like many of Mexico's best-known institutions, Pemex was a
creation of the PRI, which ruled for 71 uninterrupted years
until it was voted out in 2000. By then, the party had become a
byword for corruption, cronyism and vote-rigging.
'ESTABLISHMENT GUY'
Annual economic growth averaged less than 2 percent under
the National Action Party, or PAN, over the past 12 years. That
record and growing worries over the drug war violence opened the
door for a PRI comeback under Pena Nieto.
Still, inflation has been kept in check, debt levels are low
and growth picked up toward the end of Calderon's term, with the
economy outperforming Brazil's in the past two years.
"Maintaining that stability is going to be one of the
biggest challenges of the next government," said Phillip
Hendrix, 44, a Mexican businessman.
Pena Nieto's inner circle features several ambitious young
economists and financial experts eager to prove the PRI can do a
better job of managing Latin America's second-biggest economy.
For much of the PRI's reign, Mexico enjoyed stronger growth
than the PAN mustered, but memories of default on the country's
debts in 1982 and a financial crash in 1994 and 1995 still
linger.
"It's very hard to believe in the PRI. They bankrupted
Mexico," said construction worker Jose Luis Mendoza.
Supporting a family of four on 1,300 pesos ($100) a week,
Mendoza, 29, said he was worse off now than when Calderon took
office, and doubted his lot would improve under Pena Nieto. "The
cost of everything has gone up - but my wage hasn't," he said.
Pena Nieto has pledged to put more money in Mexicans'
pockets and shake up competition in a country where large swaths
of the economy are concentrated in the hands of a few, like
telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim, the world's richest man.
But Pena Nieto has been vague so far about how he plans to
create a more level playing field, and pollster Jorge Buendia
said it would be foolish to expect radical change.
"Pena Nieto's not a reformist guy. He never has been,"
Buendia said. "He's an establishment guy and I don't think he's
going to rock the establishment that much."