MEXICO CITY Dec 10 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto said on Monday he is confident that energy and fiscal
reforms, key to boosting the economy, will be approved next
year.
"Next year will be the time for all of it to happen from
scratch: presenting the initiative, the necessary consensus to
back it up and make them happen, and get the required approval,"
Pena Nieto, who took office on Dec. 1, told Reuters in an
interview.
Mexico depends on income from state oil giant Pemex to fund
nearly a third of the federal budget, and it has struggled for
years to get major tax reforms through a divided Congress.
It has one of the smallest tax takes in Latin America,
collecting only about 11 percent of gross domestic product,
excluding oil income.
