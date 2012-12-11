* New president optimistic he can get Congress behind him
* Energy and tax reforms have been elusive in the past
(Adds detail on boosting telecoms competition)
By Dave Graham and Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto said on Monday he is confident that reforms to shake
up state oil giant Pemex and the country's tax regime, key
planks of his drive to accelerate economic growth, will be
approved in 2013.
The youthful Pena Nieto took office on Dec. 1 pledging to
fire up the economy after years of underperformance, during
which it fell behind its big Latin American peer Brazil.
In his election campaign he identified energy and tax
reforms as central to raising growth to rates of around six
percent per year, or about three times the average rate of the
past decade.
Though his Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) fell
short of a congressional majority in regaining the presidency
after 12 years on the sidelines, Pena Nieto is adamant he can
pass energy and tax reforms that have foundered in the past.
"I would give a horizon of one year for these reforms," the
46-year-old told Reuters in an interview in Mexico City.
"Next year will be the time for all of it to happen from
scratch: presenting the initiative, the necessary consensus to
back it up and make them happen, and get the required approval."
He did not provide details on what shape the reforms would
take beyond saying that he looked forward to Mexico forging
"strategic" tie-ups with the private sector in the oil industry.
Asked whether he could secure the support in Congress to
approve his plans, Pena Nieto said he was "very upbeat," noting
that he has already signed a pact with the leading political
parties to work together on reforms.
He said he was also confident of reaching consensus next
year on his aim to provide universal social security coverage in
Mexico, and that he would press for constitutional change to
spur more competition in the telecommunications sector.
He did not provide more details. Mexican television is
dominated by broadcasters Televisa and TV Azteca
while the world's richest man, Carlos Slim, has a
tight grip on the fixed-line and mobile phone markets.
Pena Nieto's predecessor as president, Felipe Calderon of
the conservative National Action Party, or PAN, failed to win
Congress' support for a major reform of Pemex.
But Calderon took the first steps towards opening it up to
outside investment, putting out incentive-based contracts to
private firms to improve the efficiency of the oil industry.
Pemex has struggled to make the most of Mexico's crude oil
reserves, and Pena Nieto has pledged to open up the company to
more private investment. To make it worthwhile for investors,
Pena Nieto believes a constitutional change is needed.
STRATEGIC ASSOCIATION
Mexico relies on oil revenues to fund nearly a third of the
federal budget, which has not only concentrated much power in
Pemex but also left it open to over-exploitation by the state.
The dependence on oil revenues is regularly cited as an
obstacle to Mexico's efforts to improve its credit rating. The
fact that no party has had a majority in Congress for 15 years
has stood in the way of a far-reaching tax reform.
Pena Nieto's planned tax reform is tricky because it could
involve applying value-added tax (VAT) to food and medicine for
the first time. That could risk opposition inside the PRI since
it would hit the poor, who make up roughly half of Mexico's
population.
The president declined to say how his government would
approach the subject of changes to VAT, though many experts see
few ways of quickly raising more revenues without it.
Mexico has one of the smallest tax takes in Latin America,
collecting revenues worth only about 11 percent of gross
domestic product, excluding oil income.
Mexico's constitution stipulates that the right to exploit
crude oil belongs to the state, and the new government must find
a way of allowing private investors to help find the crude
without surrendering control of its natural resources.
"I believe constitutional reform is what enables us to
generate the legal certainty for the opportunities of getting
Mexico more private investment to develop its energy
infrastructure," Pena Nieto said.
Created when the PRI nationalized the oil industry in 1938,
Pemex became a symbol of Mexican self-sufficiency, and many
attempts to reform the lumbering monopoly have foundered.
Output at Mexico's largest oil fields fell sharply between
2004 and 2009, although it has since stabilized. However, the
government has said output will stagnate without significant new
investment, and the world's no. 7 oil producer risks becoming a
net oil importer if it fails to improve production trends.
Pena Nieto has held up Brazil's state-owned oil firm
Petrobras as a model for Mexico to follow. Petrobras trades
shares on the stock exchange and Pena Nieto has said a partial
listing of Pemex could be a possibility in the future.
For now, Mexico needed to create alliances with private
capital to get the best out of Pemex, he said.
"Brazil has a legal framework which allowed it to create
strategic associations, which is what I'm proposing, a strategic
association with the private sector," he added.
(Reporting by Dave Graham, Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by
Kieran Murray and Eric Walsh and Catherine Evans)