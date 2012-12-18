* Says country needs strategy for medium, long term
* $9 billion prevention effort would focus on youth
By Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 Mexico's new president on
Monday unveiled his strategy to curb drug-related violence that
blighted the rule of his predecessor, announcing special units
to combat kidnapping and extortion and promising to focus more
on crime prevention.
Enrique Pena Nieto took office on Dec. 1 pledging to restore
stability to Mexico, which has been battered by brutal turf wars
between drug cartels and their clashes with security forces.
More than 60,000 people died in the bloodletting under
former president Felipe Calderon, who became embroiled in an
escalating drug war after he sent in the army to bring hot spots
to heel upon taking office in late 2006.
Instead of easing, though, the killings rose.
Pena Nieto, 46, said Mexico's struggle over the last six
years showed a multipronged approach is needed to get violence
off the streets of Latin America's No. 2 economy.
"We're going to plan policy and the institutional changes
over the medium and long term, and also every specific decision
and operation," the president told a news conference. "Security
and justice policy is not going to be focused on reacting."
Pena Nieto said the military would continue to patrol
Mexico's streets until a new militarized police, known as a
national gendarmerie, was ready to take over.
That force would initially be 10,000 strong - about a
quarter of the total the president has previously mentioned. The
existing federal police, meanwhile, would have 15 teams
dedicated to fighting kidnapping and extortion.
The strategy would put in place five regional centers
tailored towards curbing violence, and aims to devote nearly 116
billion pesos ($9 billion) to prevention by giving young people
more opportunities.
The plan calls for additional full-day schools and better
public spaces, Pena Nieto said.
"It's a more fully articulated vision than that of the
previous government," said Javier Oliva, a security expert at
the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).
"Pena Nieto's government is looking to anticipate events and
will try to correct the previous government's mistakes."
Summing up the work that lay ahead, Pena Nieto's Interior
Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong presented a damning
indictment of Calderon's record.
"Spending on security more than doubled and unfortunately
crimes went up too," he said, adding that only about "one in 100
crimes" went punished in Mexico between 2006 and 2012.
Kidnapping rose 83 percent over the period, violent robbery
by 65 percent and extortion by 40 percent, Osorio Chong said.
Pena Nieto said that modernizing the police, improving
coordination between the security services and carrying out
ongoing appraisals of law enforcement officials were all crucial
elements in his vision of a safer Mexico.
Police and the judiciary are widely seen as corrupt in
Mexico, taking payments from drug gangs that often offer them
far more money than they make on the job.
Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, which he
returned to power after 12 years on the sidelines, ruled Mexico
between 1929 and 2000, and many blame it for helping foment
corruption. He says the party has left that past behind.