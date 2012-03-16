MEXICO CITY, March 16 Mexican presidential
front runner Enrique Pena Nieto would seek to raise the
proportion of foreign-denominated debt issued by Mexico to help
spur domestic lending if he wins the July 1 election, his
campaign chief said on Friday.
Luis Videgaray, seen by many as a potential finance minister
for Pena Nieto, told Reuters that his candidate would also give
priority to energy sector reform at the start of his
administration, which would begin in December 2012.
He added that a government headed by Pena Nieto, of the
opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), would create
special tribunals to handle competition disputes, which can get
bogged down for years in legal maneuvering in Mexico.
Asked whether a PRI administration would issue more foreign
currency debt denominated in dollars or euros, he said:
"More in all (currencies). The thing is to take the decision
to be funded more in international markets and less in local
markets in order to free up domestic gold. The thing is (to see)
how far international markets let us get," Videgaray added.