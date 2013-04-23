MEXICO CITY, April 23 The planned presentation
on Tuesday of a reform of Mexico's banking laws has been
suspended due to disagreements among the main political parties,
President Enrique Pena Nieto's office said in a statement.
Pena Nieto had been negotiating the banking overhaul under a
pact he forged with leaders of the opposition to work together
on major economic reforms, but cracks in the agreement have
appeared due to a political dispute over election funding.
The opposition conservative National Action Party, known as
PAN, said its leader Gustavo Madero would not attend the
presentation after accusing Pena Nieto's Institutional
Revolutionary Party of using funds from the Social Development
Ministry to help its chances in local elections in the state of
Veracruz.
The main leftist grouping, the Party of the Democratic
Revolution, later supported the PAN in the row, prompting the
president's office to suspend Tuesday's presentation in an
attempt to resolve their differences.
"President Pena Nieto has taken the decision to temporarily
suspend public activities related to the Pact for Mexico, to
open a space for frank dialogue that allows disagreements to be
overcome and strengthen the pact," the statement said.
Since Pena Nieto unveiled it days after taking office in
December, the Pact for Mexico has formed the foundation of his
government's reform efforts, including a shake-up of the
education system and the telecommunications industry.
In a radio interview Tuesday morning, Mexican Finance
Minister Luis Videgaray said the financial reform bill should be
introduced "in the next few days."
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Dave Graham; Editing by
Bill Trott)