European shares post weekly loss as banks weigh, SCA gains on bid report
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles on Friday reported a drop in first-quarter profit.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, said profit in the period was 2.14 billion pesos ($173.7 million), down from 3.23 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
April 13 The University of California is appealing a U.S. patent ruling over the game-changing gene editing technology known as CRISPR that favored the Broad Institute, a research affiliate of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.