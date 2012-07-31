UPDATE 2-Anglo American names Stuart Chambers as next chairman
* Anglo's recovery stalling after commodities market rally in 2016
(Corrects percent drop in profit and 2011 Q2 profit)
MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles posted on Tuesday a 40.4 percent drop in second-quarter profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The miner and metals processor, which controls the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo, said its profit in the second quarter was 2.19 billion pesos ($165.09 million) versus 3.68 billion pesos ($277.41 million) in the same period in 2011. ($1 = 13.2654 Mexican pesos) (Reporting By David Alire Garcia; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
COLOMBO, June 7 Sri Lankan shares ended down for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, and hit their lowest close in more than a week, due to profit-booking in large-cap shares such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc, but foreign inflows helped curb losses.