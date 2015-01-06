MEXICO CITY Jan 5 Mexican miner Industrias
Penoles said on Monday it had suspended operations
at its Naica lead, zinc and silver mine after it flooded last
week.
The flooding on Jan. 1 caused no injuries, the company said
in a statement to the bourse. The statement did not say how long
operations would be suspended.
The Naica mine, which is located in the northern state of
Chihuahua, is Mexico's second-richest lead mine, according to
Penoles' website.
In the first nine months of 2014, the mine produced 14,862
tonnes of lead, 10,987 tonnes of zinc and 1.3 million ounces of
silver contained in lead and zinc concentrates, the statement
said.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Ken Wills)