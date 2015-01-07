MEXICO CITY Jan 6 Mexican miner Penoles
said on Tuesday that it did not know when
production would restart in its Naica lead, silver and zinc
mine, which was flooded on Jan 1.
The company said on Monday that it had suspended operations
after the flood and that there were no injuries.
The Naica mine, in the northern state of Chihuahua, is
Mexico's second-richest lead mine, according to Penoles'
website.
Penoles spokesman Leopoldo Lopez said the company still
didn't know the exact cause of the flood or its financial
impact.
Lopez said that there have been no environmental
consequences as a result of the flood. He added that a nearby
underground crystal cave called Cueva de los Cristales is
unaffected and not close to where the flood occurred.
Intercam, a Mexican brokerage firm, estimates that if the
mine is closed for 15 days, Penoles will lose around 178 million
pesos ($11.96 million), or about 7 percent of sales.
Penoles' shares closed up 5.78 percent on Tuesday, at 288.22
pesos per share.
($1 = 14.8787 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Bernard
Orr)