MEXICO CITY Oct 13 Mexican mining company
Penoles said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Naica
mine in the northern state of Chihuahua "for an undefined
period" due to force majeure following serious flooding there
several months ago.
Naica is Mexico's second-richest lead mine, according to
Penoles' website. The company suspended production there in
January because of flooding, but said it did not know when it
would reopen.
Naica in 2014 produced 19,694 tons of lead, 15,399 tons of
zinc and 1.9 million ounces of silver representing 25 percent, 6
percent and 3 percent respectively of consolidated mining output
during that period, Penoles said in a statement.
