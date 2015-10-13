MEXICO CITY Oct 13 Mexican mining company Penoles said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Naica mine in the northern state of Chihuahua "for an undefined period" due to force majeure following serious flooding there several months ago.

Naica is Mexico's second-richest lead mine, according to Penoles' website. The company suspended production there in January because of flooding, but said it did not know when it would reopen.

Naica in 2014 produced 19,694 tons of lead, 15,399 tons of zinc and 1.9 million ounces of silver representing 25 percent, 6 percent and 3 percent respectively of consolidated mining output during that period, Penoles said in a statement. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)