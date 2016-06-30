MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) -

* Shares in Mexican miner Penoles rose more than 6 percent on Thursday as investors turned to gold as a bulwark against risk in the wake of Brexit.

* The precious metal is set for its best month since February after the vote.

* Gains in metals prices benefited Penoles, a miner and metals processor which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo.

* Penoles shares were up 6.11 percent at 428.69 pesos in afternoon trading, while shares of miner Grupo Mexico rose 1.62 percent to 42.14 pesos. (Reporting by Natalie Schachar)