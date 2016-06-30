MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) -
* Shares in Mexican miner Penoles rose more
than 6 percent on Thursday as investors turned to gold as a
bulwark against risk in the wake of Brexit.
* The precious metal is set for its best month since
February after the vote.
* Gains in metals prices benefited Penoles, a miner and
metals processor which runs the world's largest primary silver
producer, Fresnillo.
* Penoles shares were up 6.11 percent at 428.69 pesos in
afternoon trading, while shares of miner Grupo Mexico
rose 1.62 percent to 42.14 pesos.
(Reporting by Natalie Schachar)