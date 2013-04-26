MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles on Friday reported a 33.7 percent drop in first-quarter profit, hit by lower metals prices, an appreciating peso and higher operational costs.

The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, said profit fell to 2.14 billion pesos ($173.7 million), down from 3.23 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue totaled 18.67 billion pesos, down 29 percent from the same period last year.

The company pointed to lower metals prices compared with the year-earlier quarter as the main reason behind the drop in profit. Silver prices fell by 7.8 percent, copper by 4.6 percent and gold by 3.6 percent, the company said. Only lead prices rose, up 9.8 percent.

Higher operational costs arising from the start-up of new mines also dented results, Penoles said. A 2.7 percent higher peso/dollar exchange rate compared to the year-earlier quarter also hurt the company, which sells most of its product in dollars.

Mexican miners may soon have to pay a 5 percent royalty tax on profits, after Mexico's lower house approved the scheme on Thursday, sending it to the Senate for final approval.

Penoles shares closed 2.7 percent down at 503.77 pesos, before the company reported its first quarter results.