MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexico's currency commission said on Thursday it would raise the sum sold in daily auctions to $200 million from $52 million to reduce the risk of volatility in the local foreign exchange market.

Auctions were started some months ago to support the peso currency, which has hit a series of record lows against the dollar in the last few weeks.

The new rules would for now apply from July 31 to September 30, the commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)