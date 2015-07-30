UPDATE 1-NYSE owner ICE reports higher first-quarter earnings
May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher futures volumes and data sales.
MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexico's currency commission said on Thursday it would raise the sum sold in daily auctions to $200 million from $52 million to reduce the risk of volatility in the local foreign exchange market.
Auctions were started some months ago to support the peso currency, which has hit a series of record lows against the dollar in the last few weeks.
The new rules would for now apply from July 31 to September 30, the commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)
TBILISI, May 3 Consumer prices in Georgia were up 0.1 percent in April compared with the previous month after declining by 0.5 percent in March, the State Statistics Service said on Wednesday. Annual inflation in April was at 6.1 percent, the data showed. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX Apr 17 March 17 Apr 16 to previous month +0.1 -0.5 -0.6 to previous year +6.1 +5.4 +3.2 (Reporting by Margarita Anti