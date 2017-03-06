MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's central bank placed all $1 billion of a new peso hedge instrument offered in an auction on Monday, according to the central bank website.

Total demand for the new instruments, which are like non-deliverable forwards that pay in pesos, was $2.075 billion. The central bank offered six-different maturities of up to 1-year. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Anthony Esposito)