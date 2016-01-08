(Wraps currency auctions, growth, peso exchange rate, adds
quote)
MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexico's exchange rate may
have been affected by a market over-reaction to China, and once
things calm down, it should reflect Mexico's economic
fundamentals and appreciate, Bank of Mexico Governor Agustin
Carstens said on Friday.
Mexico's peso currency has hit a series of record lows
against the dollar in recent days, with fears over Chinese
markets and low oil prices battering the currency.
"As time passes and the dust settles," Carstens said at an
event in Mexico City, "the nominal exchange rate will reflect
the fundamentals of the Mexican economy, which from my point of
view are strong, and certainly after that we'll see a more
appreciated exchange rate in the future."
On Friday, when the peso slumped to a record low of 17.96
pesos per dollar, Mexico sold $400 million in two tranches as
part of an auction program to shore up the currency.
Also, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said the Mexican
economy likely grew around 2.5 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle, Noe Torres and Mexico City
Newsroom; Editing by Dan Grebler)