Nikkei ends flat as dollar/yen steadies, makes weekly gains
* Kawasaki Kisen drops after board members approved as planned
MEXICO CITY, June 4 Mexico's peso currency turned positive late on Sunday after election authorities projected a narrow win in a gubernatorial vote in the country's biggest state for the ruling party of President Enrique Pena Nieto.
The peso firmed to trade at 18.63 pesos per U.S. dollar, up 0.3 percent, after losing ground earlier on Sunday when the election for governor in the State of Mexico appeared to be too close to call. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
FRANKFURT, June 22 Daiwa Securities Group will set up a subsidiary in Frankfurt, Japan's No. 2 brokerage said on Thursday, making it one of the first banks to publicly chose Germany to keep a foothold in the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.