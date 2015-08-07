BRIEF-DHT Holdings board unanimously rejects unimproved proposal from Frontline
MEXICO CITY Aug 7 Mexico's central bank sold $200 million at an average price of 16.1606 pesos per dollar in a daily currency auction on Friday to underpin Mexico's peso. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt's parliament on Sunday passed a long-delayed investment law to streamline doing business in Egypt and to create incentives it hopes will bring back investors' dollars after years of turmoil.