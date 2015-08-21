MEXICO CITY Aug 21 Mexico's central bank said on Friday it had sold $123 million of $200 million offered after a sharp drop in the peso to a record low triggered an auction.

The central bank sold dollars at a weighted average of 16.8868 pesos per dollar. The auction is triggered when the peso slumps more than 1 percent from the previous day's fix rate. On Friday, the peso hit a fresh record low of 16.93 per dollar.

Mexico could further bolster its defense of the peso if it hits 17 per dollar and a disorderly move past that level could push the central bank to raise interest rates, according a Reuters poll earlier this month. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)