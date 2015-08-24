MEXICO CITY Aug 24 Mexico's central bank said
on Monday it had sold $200 million in an auction after a sharp
drop in the peso to a record low.
The central bank sold dollars at a weighted average of
17.1518 pesos per dollar. The central bank offers $200 million
whenever the peso slumps more than 1 percent from the previous
day's fix rate. It sells another $200 million every day without
a minimum price trigger.
Mexico could further bolster its defense of the peso or
raise interest rates ahead of its September monetary policy
since the peso passed the 17 per dollar level, a Reuters poll
showed earlier this month.
(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez and Alexandra Alper)