UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexico's peso weakened to a historic low of 18.01 pesos per dollar in international trading on Sunday, amid concerns over the economy in China and persistent declines in the price of oil.
The Mexican peso slid 16.8 percent in 2015 and has slumped more than 4 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.