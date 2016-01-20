UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday said it sold $200 million of $200 million offered in an auction after the peso slid to a record low of 18.478 per dollar.
The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.4399 pesos per dollar. An auction is triggered when the currency is trading 1 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.