MEXICO CITY Jan 20 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday said it sold $200 million of $200 million offered in an auction after the peso slid to a record low of 18.478 per dollar.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.4399 pesos per dollar. An auction is triggered when the currency is trading 1 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Christine Murray)